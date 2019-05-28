Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019 today: How to check result online?

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Board (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of Maharashtra Board class 12 exams 2019 today at 11 am through a press conference. The result will be available to students on the official websites from 1 pm onwards. In an exam where over 14 lakh students have participated in, a very high traffic volume is expected at the website at the time of result declaration.

To avoid the snag caused by high traffic students can refer to multiple websites including the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and partner website, manabadi.com and indiaresult.com

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check on phone

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will be available

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam. Last year, the pass percentage in science was 95.85 per cent and Arts was 78.93 per cent while in commerce as many as 89.50 per cent students passed. As many as 82.18 per cent students passed the exam in vocational stream.