Maharashtra Board HSC admit card 2021: Release date and time

Maharashtra HSC exam is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall ticket for the HSC, Class 12 examinations on April 3. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in.

The HSC examination is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21. The colleges can access and download the hall ticket using the login id and password.

Maharashtra board HSC admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the SSC exams will commence from April 29. Over 30 lakh students across the state are expected to appear for the exams.