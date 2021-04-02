scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

Maharashtra Board HSC admit card 2021: Release date and time

MSBSHSE HSC admit card 2021: The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 12:12:58 pm
HSC exam 2021Maharashtra HSC exam is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall ticket for the HSC, Class 12 examinations on April 3. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in.

The HSC examination is scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21. The colleges can access and download the hall ticket using the login id and password.

Maharashtra board HSC admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the SSC exams will commence from April 29. Over 30 lakh students across the state are expected to appear for the exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x