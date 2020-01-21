Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: Release date and time

Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: The HSC examination will be conducted from February 18 to March 18, 2020 Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: The HSC examination will be conducted from February 18 to March 18, 2020

Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall ticket for the HSC, Class 12 examinations on Tuesday, January 21, as per the official notification. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in.

The HSC examination is scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 18, 2020. The colleges can access and download the hall ticket using the login id and password.

Maharashtra board HSC (12th) admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the websites- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The first exam for class 12 students will be of English subject. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 11AM to 2 PM and the evening shift will be from 3PM to 6 PM. Over 20 lakh students are expected to take the Maharashtra board SSC and HSC exam 2020. For the HSC (class 12) examination the board has also allowed taking the exam through online mode for military students.

The date sheets for Maharashtra SSC 2020 and Maharashtra HSC 2020 exam time-table can be accessed at the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC 2020: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage go the section – ‘latest notification’

Step 3 – In the section, select the HSC or SSC exam time table link

Step 4 – A separate window will open. Save the date sheet.

