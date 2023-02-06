scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Maharashtra Board Exams: SSC admit cards released; here’s how to download

Maharashtra Board SSC: Admit cards are available for schools to download at the official website— mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board releases SSC Hall ticketsThe exams will commence from March 2 (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education today released the admit cards. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website— mahahsscboard.in.

Students have to ensure that they carry their admit cards with them on the exam days. If the student loses their admit cards, the schools have to take a reprint of the admit card and give it to the students. In case of any issue in the hall ticket, students have to report the school and they further have to report to the board.

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Schools have to login using their credentials

Step 4: Download admit cards for the students

The hall ticket will have information including the student’s name, subject, roll number, school name and student’s photo.

The exams would begin from March 2 and conclude on March 25. The exams would be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 11 am and conclude at either 1 pm or 2 pm. The afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm and conclude either at 5 pm or 6 pm.

 

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:03 IST
