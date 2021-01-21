Maharashtra board exam dates for Classes X, XII announced

Generally, the board examinations take place between February and March every year, but owing to the pandemic, schools remained shut for months last year. (Representational image/File)

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaekwad on Thursday declared the dates for this year’s Class X, Class XII and state board examinations.

The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from April 23 to May 29, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held between April 29 and May 31. The exams will be conducted in compliance with Covid-19 norms, said the minister.

Results for the SSC exams are expected to be announced in the last week of August, while results of the HSC exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July.

Generally, the board examinations take place between February and March every year, but owing to the pandemic, schools remained shut for months last year.

Schools in Maharashtra reopened on January 4 with resumption of only Classes IX to XII. So far, 95 percent schools have reopened in the state with over 38 percent students in classrooms.