40% Pune schools have assessed Class 10 students internally, most used WhatsApp

Pune schools prefer conducting tests over WhatsApp or online sessions rather than giving workbooks or paying house visits, revealed a state-wide survey conducted over the last one week.

Even as class X examinations have been cancelled across academic boards owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state education department is now looking for ways to conduct assessments of students and admissions to the next class. As a part of this exercise, the Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training asked secondary schools across the state to fill survey forms on how many schools have been able to conduct internal assessments.

Of the 1951 secondary schools surveyed in Pune, 787 or 40 per cent reported conducting internal assessments for class X students. Schools reported having used more than one assessment method, of which 755 schools preferred WhatsApp for tests. The least popular method was house visit tests which 276 schools conducted and 284 schools gave workbook assessments.

Across the state, 25,927 secondary schools took the survey of which 50 per cent reported having conducted assessments with maximum — 12298 schools — using WhatsApp to conduct internal assessments.