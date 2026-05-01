Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results for 9 divisional boards on May 2

Mahrashtra board HSC Class 12th results 2026 live updates (Representative/ Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results on May 2 at 11 am. While the Maharashtra board Class 12 result will be announced at 11 am in a press conference held in the Board’s headquarter in Pune, the official websites – mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org, will make the result link active at 1 pm. The IE Education portal will also be making the result link live.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 Maharashtra board exams in February-March 2026 for the nine divisional boards of MSVSHSE — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan, will be able to access and download the HSC results. Junior colleges will be able to download the consolidated results from the board website at mahahsscboard.in through the college login. The Maharashtra HSC exams were held between February 10 and March 18. The practical exams were held from January 23 to February 9.

Story continues below this ad A total of 15,32,487 students registered for the HSC examination across the state this year. Among them, 7,99,773 students were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, and 3,20,152 from commerce. Additionally, 27,378 students belonged to the vocational stream, while 4,492 were from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Maharashtra Board results on May 5. The exams were held from February 11 to March 11. The overall pass percentage last year was 91.88 per cent. The board will, from this year, merge the marksheet and certificate into a single document, embedding student photographs for the first time, along with a unique QR code for instant verification through the state board’s official app. Live Updates May 1, 2026 03:58 PM IST Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is Maha Class 12th result date and time? As per the the announcement made by State Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni, the Maharashtra board Class 12 result date and time is May 2, 1:00 pm. Maha Class 12th results 2026 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ representative) In 2024, the Class 12 result was declared by the HSC board on May 21. The Class 12 exams in 2024 were held between February 21 and March 19. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 93.37 per cent. In 2023 and 2022, the HSC Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 25 and June 8, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on August 3.

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