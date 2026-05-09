Maharashtra Board 2026 Class 10th Results: ‘Latur Pattern’ still dominates perfect scores in SSC

Despite witnessing a sharp fall in overall Secondary School Certificate (SSC) pass percentages this year amid stricter anti-copying measures, Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions still produced over 70 per cent of Maharashtra’s perfect scorers. Of the 179 students statewide who secured 100 per cent marks in the SSC 2026 examination, 128 were from the two Marathwada divisions, despite both ranking among the state’s worst-performing regions in overall results.

Maharashtra SSC results 2026 Updates

Latur’s pass percentage dropped from 92.77 percent last year to 88.42 percent, whereas Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw a fall from 92.82 percent to 88.41 percent. The two divisions together accounted for 128 out of 179 students across Maharashtra who secured a perfect 100 percent score, with 104 students from Latur and 24 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Stricter anti-copying measures are believed to have contributed to the fall in overall pass percentage of these two divisions which together cover most of the Marathwada region, which is historically infamous for recording high number of copy and exam malpractice cases.

Even as stricter anti-copying measures dragged down overall SSC pass percentages in Marathwada this year, education officials and local educators said the region’s long-standing “Latur Pattern” continued to drive top performances in board exams, arguing that genuine high scorers were never dependent on malpractice.

What is Latur Pattern?

Named after its origins in Latur district, the “Latur Pattern” a rigorous, exam-oriented study model built around early syllabus completion, repeated testing and intensive practice of model papers has over the years spread across neighbouring districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division as well. Data from the past five years shows Latur consistently topping Maharashtra in the number of students securing 100 per cent marks in SSC examinations, followed closely by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

Anil Sable, chairperson of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra State Board, said the sharp fall in pass percentage reflected the impact of aggressive anti-copying enforcement in a region historically associated with mass malpractice cases.

“The overall pass percentage has fallen by 4.48 per cent, higher than the statewide decline of around two per cent. Strict enforcement acted as a deterrent to copying attempts, which also led to more students falling in the pass-class category. However, top-performing schools in certain pockets continue to focus heavily on preparation and consistently produce high scorers,” Sable said.

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This year, authorities intensified surveillance measures in Beed district, including drone monitoring and live control-room tracking of examination centres. Of the 402 malpractice cases reported statewide during SSC 2026, the highest — 71 — were recorded in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, while Latur reported 42 cases.

Board data also showed that of five staff members suspended for allegedly facilitating copying during examinations, two were from the Latur division and one from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. One of the four FIRs registered statewide was filed in Latur.

Backing the argument that the “Latur Pattern” remains the region’s defining strength, Sudhakar Telang, chairperson of the Latur division, said schools following the model begin preparing board batches months before the academic year officially starts.

“The syllabus is completed early, leaving students enough time for revision, self-study and multiple rounds of practice tests. It is a highly structured and professional approach to board preparation,” he said.

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Developed in the late 1980s, the Latur Pattern eventually fuelled a vast coaching ecosystem in the district before spreading across much of the Marathwada region, including Beed, Parbhani, Jalna and Hingoli.

How can students score 100 per cent?

State board gives extra-marks (up to 25) for recognised excellence in various extra-curricular activities such as drawing, performing art, sports or NCC participation etc. In addition to already secured marks in the academics via the board exam, these extra marks help high-scoring students secure a perfect 100 percent score.