Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary result 2018 by August-end

Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
All those students in Maharashtra who have passed their Class 10 and 12 re-exams can seek admissions to professional courses by August 31.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 5:37:30 pm
mahresults.nic.in, msbshse, maharashtra board result This year, a total of 18,278 students from the science stream have appeared for their supplementary examination.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of the supplementary exams for Class 10 and Class 12 by August-end. The re-exam was for class 10 was started from July 17 and went on until August 2, while class 12 exams were held from July 17 till August 4.

Vinod Tawde, state Education Minister said, all those students in Maharashtra who have passed their Class 10 and 12 re-exams can seek admissions to professional courses by August 31. He said the state government had urged the Supreme Court to allow such students to take admissions by August 31 and the SC had acceded to its request.

As per orders of the apex court, admissions to the professional courses need to be completed by August 15. Due to this, students who appeared for re-exams would not have been able to seek admissions in such courses.

The state government had sought permission from the Supreme Court to grant permission to students whose results would be declared by August-end. Tawde said the SC has accepted the state’s request.

— With inputs from PTI

