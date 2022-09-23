scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Maharashtra begins NEET-PG admission process, candidates have to pay security deposit now

Candidates will now have to pay a security deposit of Rs 25,000 for government college seats while those wishing to apply at private colleges as well will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh, both the amounts being refundable.

candidates will also have a chance to change their college preference list at each round. There will be two rounds of admissions followed by a mop-up round and lastly, online stray vacancy round. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

THE MAHARASHTRA Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the information brochure for the NEET-PG admission, thus starting the much-awaited PG medical admissions process in the state. Candidates will now have to pay a security deposit of Rs 25,000 for government college seats while those wishing to apply at private colleges as well will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh, both the amounts being refundable. Additionally, candidates will also have a chance to change their college preference list at each round. There will be two rounds of admissions followed by a mop-up round and lastly, online stray vacancy round.

There was no practice of security deposit in Maharashtra medical PG admissions until now. There was a marginal registration fee of Rs 1,000. “Candidates who are sure of getting a seat in a government medical college will have to pay Rs 25,000. However candidates with lower scores willing to take a chance of admission in private college will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent. “Candidates will have a chance to wait for a better college in the second round if they are unhappy with the first round allotment. However, if a fresh seat is allotted in the second round, it is mandatory to confirm admission or forgo the security deposit,” said Shenoy. Such candidates will have to restart with fresh application and new deposit payment for mop-up round. If there is no seat allotment in the second round, the deposit money will continue to be considered for a betterment chance in the mop-up round.

This, according to parents, will put an end to the trend of seat-blocking by high scorers. “Students with high scores would block seats while they tried their luck in later rounds or even in other states. Now, the picture would be clearer by the second round as it is mandatory to confirm admission if allotted a seat. This will streamline the process,” said Brijesh Sutaria, another parent, adding that the opportunity to change college preferences for each round increases students’ chance to get admission to desired college.

