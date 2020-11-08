Maharashtra: Before schools reopen, RT-PCR tests to be done for all teachers

RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 will be conducted for all teachers between November 17 and 22, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said Saturday. (Express file photo)

Before schools in the state reopen after Diwali vacations from November 23, RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 will be conducted for all teachers between November 17 and 22, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said Saturday.

While detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the reopening of schools are yet to be released by the school education department, Gaikwad stated that only one child will be made to sit on a single bench and classes will be held on alternate days.

She said that students will be asked to come after eating meals at their homes and will be required to bring their own water bottles. School hours will be reduced to four hours, wherein only science, math and english subjects will be taught, she added.

Online learning will continue for the teaching of other subjects, Gaikwad clarified.

