Beed student claims 522 marks in NEET-UG, alleges NTA awarded only 95; moves Bombay HC

Candidates must download and save the scorecard for future reference once they check their credentials. (Express Photo/ Representational Image)

A NEET-UG aspirant from Maharashtra’s Beed has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded him just 95 marks instead of the 522 he calculated from his OMR sheet and official answer key in the June 21 re-exam.

The petitioner, Soham Nitin Gavte, stated that he was compelled to approach the court after receiving no response from the NTA despite sending emails and seeking clarification regarding the discrepancy.

The plea, filed before the Aurangabad bench, is scheduled to be heard on July 23.

The petitioner stated that he scored 94.6 per cent in Class 10 and 74.17 per cent in Class 12 (Science), and had appeared for the NEET-UG examination on June 21.