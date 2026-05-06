Maharashtra approves new curriculum framework for Class 6

The approval comes after the state-level steering committee for curriculum under the Maharashtra State Board cleared the revised framework for Classes 2, 3 and 4 earlier (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Image enhanced via AI)

The Maharashtra government has approved a new curriculum framework for Class 6, which will be implemented from the upcoming academic session starting in June, state’s School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said on Tuesday.

The approval comes after the state-level steering committee for curriculum under the Maharashtra State Board cleared the revised framework for Classes 2, 3 and 4 earlier.

The decisions was taken at a meeting chaired by Bhsue at the office of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, an official release issed here said.

Bhuse said that along with Classes 2, 3 and 4, the new Class 6 curriculum will also be rolled out from the upcoming academic year.