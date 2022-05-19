Maharashtra: Another round of RTE admissions announced for those in waiting list

In good news for parents waiting for school admissions for their children under the Right To Education (RTE) Act; a new round of seat allotments will begin on Thursday afternoon. All these parents will have until May 27, to confirm their admissions at allotted schools.

There are a total of 1,92,098 students’ applications in the waiting list. Whereas the available seats are 39,727. Maharashtra Directorate of School Education (Primary) which conducts the centralised online admissions process for 25percent reserved seats under RTE, in private schools across Maharashtra issued a circular regarding this. This new round for children from the waiting list will begin from Thursday (May 19) 3PM for all districts across Maharashtra, except Pune; which is yet to complete the previous round’s formality.

Another round for the students in the waiting list will also be based on the lottery system, just like the first round. “Parents should not depend only on receiving SMS but should also check the RTE admissions portal on Thursday evening to see if their ward is allotted a seat. They will have until May 27 to confirm admission on the allotted seat at the respective school by verifying all required documents for RTE admissions,” state the circular.

As the previous round concluded on May 10, even after two extensions in deadline to confirm admissions only 62179 admissions were confirmed out of 90685 seat allotments. Whereas 28506 candidates were denied admission allotted under the RTE. As several seats remained vacant those on the waiting list were eagerly waiting for the second round.

This year there are a total of 9086 schools across Maharashtra participating in RTE admissions offering 101906 seats. Total number of applications received are 282783 out of which 90685 students were allotted seats after the lottery process. However, only 62, 179 parents have confirmed admission on these seats as the extended deadline ended this week.