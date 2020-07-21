Maharashtra: Admn urges students of vocational courses to opt for local colleges

It is seen as a measure to encourage students to take up trades available at local ITIs, rather than travelling to other districts and staying away from their homes. (Representational) It is seen as a measure to encourage students to take up trades available at local ITIs, rather than travelling to other districts and staying away from their homes. (Representational)

In yet another decision forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra State Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has issued guidelines urging students to take admission in colleges within the district of their residence. The changes, in one’s choice of college, are applicable for trades offered by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the state for this academic year.

It is seen as a measure to encourage students to take up trades available at local ITIs, rather than travelling to other districts and staying away from their homes.

In every district, this year, 70 per cent of the total seats in both government and private ITIs will be reserved for local students and the remaining 30 seats will be allocated for students from other districts of Maharashtra. Last year, 30 per cent seats within a taluka were reserved for local students and 70 per cent were open for students from other districts.

The change in seat reservation policy has been finalised ahead of the admissions —which will start after state SSC results are declared — and was as per the recommendation by a specially- constituted committee.

In order to help students seamlessly pick a trade and ITI of their choice, the ITIs have been mandated to update video information of the trades offered online. ITI officials have been encouraged to undertake a ‘School Connect’ campaign and create awareness among students about trades offered at ITIs.

This year, admissions will be completed within four rounds, and depending on the seat allocation, more rounds would be taken up if required.

Last year, the highest number of admissions were seen in Nashik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Pune and Nagpur districts. Of these, 2.46 lakh were male students and 40,635 were female students.

