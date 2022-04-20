Maharashtra: Admission gets over for state quota seats in medical courses

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has concluded admission to medical courses for the academic year 2021-22 for state quota seats. Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) continues to see the highest vacancy, especially in private colleges.

As per the data provided by the CET Cell, there were 2,675 seats in BDS for state quota admissions. Out of these, admissions are confirmed on 2,477 and 198 seats remain vacant.

This is closely followed by the BSc Nursing course where 135 seats are vacant. There were 5,860 seats in 123 colleges out of which admissions are confirmed on 5,725 seats. MBBS, however, has only one of 6,719 seats left vacant.

Confirming that there will be no more rounds by CET Cell now, Commissioner R S Jagtap, said, “The cut-off dates for all these courses are crossed now. And the admission process is over. The vacant seats will continue to remain so.” While state quota admissions are over, 323 government seats are up for grabs in MBBS under the all-India quota, out of which 38 are in Maharashtra.