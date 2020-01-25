Maharashtra: 3 universities don’t offer music as subject, says Education department

“…Music is a popular choice among students and it is interesting not only as a subject but also as a medium for relaxation,” said Dhanraj Mane, director of higher education, Maharashtra. “…Music is a popular choice among students and it is interesting not only as a subject but also as a medium for relaxation,” said Dhanraj Mane, director of higher education, Maharashtra.

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Even as the choice-based credit system has now been implemented in higher educational institutions making it possible for students to take up offbeat and creative subjects, the state Higher Education department is now trying to find out if the same was practically available.

In its findings about music studies as a subject choice, the department has found that in at least three state-run universities, including Amravati and Gondwana University, there is no subject called music studies.

“…Music is a popular choice among students and it is interesting not only as a subject but also as a medium for relaxation. So, we thought of getting details of if the subject is available at various universities,” said Dhanraj Mane, director of higher education, Maharashtra.

