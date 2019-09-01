Maharashtra: 15 colleges yet to receive benefits of seventh pay commission

Of the 94 colleges under state higher education department’s Konkan Division, teachers of nearly 15 colleges in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts have not been given salaries as per the seventh pay commission until now. Whereas, the rest of the colleges will receive salaries as per seventh pay commission from August month.

In protest, a flash demonstration was undertaken by members of Bombay University and College Teachers Union at the office of joint director of higher education (Konkan division) Rajendra Dhamnasker in Panvel on Saturday.

“In the month of April – May, all higher education joint directors conducted camps to oversee the transition of teachers’ salaries as per seventh pay commission. Several principals of colleges have complained to the union that the joint director of higher education (Konkan region) demanded for money to take things forward. Moreover, director of higher education, Pune, had directed all Divisional heads to pay the August salary of teachers as per the seventh pay commission. However, Konkan divisional head directed principals of nearly 15 colleges to submit salary slips as per sixth pay commission,” said a statement issued by the union.

BUCTU on June 3 had sent a letter to the secretary, department of higher and technical education, regarding a bribe being asked by the office of joint director, Panvel region, for clearing of files.

When contacted, Dhamnasker said, “Colleges in Konkan and Mumbai region come under Mumbai University. The varsity earlier started seventh pay commission process for Mumbai region only, which delayed the process for colleges in Konkan region. Our process began in June end, and out of 94 colleges, the process was completed for only 76 colleges. My priority was to ensure that the salaries of all the teachers are given by August 31, since the office would be closed in the coming few days on account of Ganpati festival. Hence, I instructed respective principals in the district to go ahead as per sixth pay commission for the colleges whose process could not be completed, instead of allowing a delay in salaries by 20-30 days. Additional money will ultimately be paid to them by the government in form of arrears.”