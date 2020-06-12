Maharashtra: 12 institutions from state in top 100, IIT-B ranks fourth

NIRF ranks Indian institutes in various categories on some pre-determined broad parameters. (File) NIRF ranks Indian institutes in various categories on some pre-determined broad parameters. (File)

Twelve higher education institutions from Maharashtra have made it to the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2020, list released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Thursday.

Six of these institutes are from Mumbai and five from Pune. Wardha’s Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (DMIMS) is the only institution outside the two cities to have made it to the top 100. Placed at 92 last year, the institute fell five notches to rank 97 this year.

The University of Mumbai (MU), which didn’t find a place in the top 100 institutions last year, ranked 95th this year, while Pune’s College of Engineering, which ranked 91 last year, could not make the cut this year. Except for these two, all the institutions that had made it to the top 100 in the list last year, have retained their distinction with a variation in rank.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has retained the fourth rank in the overall category, after IIT-Madras, IIT-Bengaluru, and IIT-Delhi. It ranked third among engineering colleges in India. Director Dr Subhasis Chaudhari said, “While rankings are one-way to benchmark oneself, at IIT-Bombay we will continue to strive towards overall excellence and providing a valuable educational experience to our students.”

The Pune University ranked 19, down from 17 last year, in the overall category, becoming the second-best institute in the state as per the NIRF 2020.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, slipped from 23 to 25 this year. Mumbai’s Homi Bhabha National Institute retained its position, ranking 30th among the top institution. Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai, slipped from 27 to 34 this year. The institute has been named the fourth-best college of pharmacy in India.

Falling by one position, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) ranked 57, whereas Pune’s Symbiosis International climbed up nine notches to 73 from last year’s 82. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, secured the 75th rank, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was ranked 92, down from 83 it secured last year. Bharti Vidyapeeth, Pune, also climbed down 10 spots, from 88 to 98.

