No devised marks formula for cancelled Class 10th SSC exams yet: MSBSHSE to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday told the Bombay High Court it had not devised a formula as yet on how to evaluate and mark class 10 students whose board examinations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reports PTI.

Dhananjay Kulkarni challenged the Maharashtra government’s April decision of cancelling SSC exams. Kulkarni’s petition also challenged similar decisions taken by the ICSE and CBSE boards. His advocate, Uday Warunjikar, argued that each board will have a different marking system which would cause difficulties and hardships to the students while seeking admission to Class 11. “The Central government will have to intervene and come out with a uniform policy,” he said.

In response, Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the Union government, told the court it has some control over the CBSE board but the ICSE and SSC boards are autonomous and, hence, the Centre has no control over them. He further said the Union government has issued a notification on how marks should be given and the SSC and ICSE boards can adopt the same.

Advocate Kiran Gandhi, appearing for the SSC board, informed the court the petition was filed prematurely. The SSC board had not devised any formula as yet on how marks would be given to Class 10 students and the board’s examination committee will come up with a formula which would be sent to the state government for final approval, Gandhi told the court.

The bench including Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade then directed the SSC board and other respondents (Centre, ICSE board, and CBSE board) to file their affidavits in response to the petition, and posted the matter for further hearing on May 19.