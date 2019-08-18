Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Rajasthan announces BA results, steps to check

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Rajasthan has declared the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) examinations. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

Advertising

The BA Part-III examination was conducted in the month of March/ April.

MSBU BA results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.