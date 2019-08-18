Toggle Menu
Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Rajasthan announces BA results, steps to check

The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Rajasthan has declared the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA) examinations. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

The BA Part-III examination was conducted in the month of March/ April.

MSBU BA results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

