Maharaja Agrasen College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Maharaja Agrasen College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89.5 86 83 78 78 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 90 86 82 80 83 86 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 90 88 85 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 90 86 82 80 83 86 B.A (Hons) Journalism 96 92 90 85 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 94 88 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85 80 75 70 65 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 88 88 80 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 86 80 80 80 B.A Programme 90 85 83 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 88 85 83 75 75 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 84 80 76 78 82 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 88.5 84 81 77 75 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 84 80 76 78 82 B.A (Hons) English 92.5 86 83.5 80 80 84 B.A (Hons) Journalism 95 90.5 87 80 85 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 87 87 78 80 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 77 73 68 64 65 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production 89 85 82 78 78 78 B.Com (Hons) 94.25 88 84 78 78 78 B.A Programme 88 82 81 77 77 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86 82 79 70 70 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86 82 77 72 75 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86 82 77 72 75 78 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed 83 79 75 73 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 77 73 68 64 65 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94 89 85 77 82 82 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 84 80 75 75 75 B.A Programme 85 80 79 75 74 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90.5 86 85 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 91.5 85.5 83 77 75 83 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production 87 82 80 73 73 73 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 81 76 65 65 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 81 73 68 68 68 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 87.5 Closed 75 70 70 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 81 76 68 68 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism 93 85 82 72 77 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 89.5 85 83 70 72 70 B.A (Hons) English 90 85 Closed 73 70 81 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 82 76 70 70 70 B.A Programme 83 77 78 70 70 70 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production 82 77 75 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 76.5 Closed 64 60 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 74.5 69 67.5 77.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 85.66 81 70 62 62 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 80 73 62 62 76 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 74 62 64 76 B.A (Hons) English 89 84 Closed 70 65 80 B.A (Hons) Journalism 92.5 82 80 70 73 82.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 75 Closed 59 60 68 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.Com (Hons) 92 79 72 62 62 82 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production 77 72 70 65 68 67 B.A Programme 82.5 76.25 77.25 65 65 72.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 80.67 72.67 58 60 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 78 Closed 62 62 76 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed 82.5 Closed 66 65 77.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 69 60 60 75 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 82.5 Closed 69.5 62 78.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.25 73 Closed Closed Closed 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism 91 79 77 67 67 Closed B.A Programme 82 75.75 77 60 60 72 B.Com (Hons) 91 76 68 55 55 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 78.5 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production Closed 68 67 62 65 67 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 72 55 55 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 68 57 55 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 60 57 76 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed Closed 62 60 77.5 B.A (Hons) English 88.25 82 Closed Closed 58 78.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism 90 Closed 76 65 65 Closed B.A Programme Closed 75.25 76.5 58 55 72 B.Com (Hons) 90.75 Closed Closed 50 53 80.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production Closed 67 64 58 60 67 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72.5 Closed Closed Closed 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 70 52 48 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 50 54 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 50 54 75 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed Closed 58 54 77.5 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 Closed Closed 42 48 80.5 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production Closed Closed 63.5 52 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 77.5 73 60 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 48 72 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 Closed Closed Closed 63 B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 Closed Closed 50 78.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 68 50 47 76 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed Closed 55 52 77.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 48 52 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 48 52 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 90.25 Closed Closed 40 45 80.25 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 46 72 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68 Closed Closed Closed 63 B.A (Hons) English Closed 79.25 Closed Closed 48 78.5 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production Closed Closed Closed 50 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed 72.25 59.5 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 81 Closed Closed 53 78.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed Closed Closed 68 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 78 74 62 Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed 76 Closed 53 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 45 50 80.75 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production Closed Closed 63 55 55 67 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.