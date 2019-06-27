Toggle Menu
Maharaja Agrasen College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Maharaja Agrasen College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Maharaja Agrasen College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Maharaja Agrasen College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89.5
86
83
78
78
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
90
86
82
80
83
86
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
90
88
85
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
90
86
82
80
83
86
B.A (Hons) Journalism
96
92
90
85
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
94
88
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85
80
75
70
65
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
88
88
80
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
90
86
80
80
80
B.A Programme
90
85
83
80
80
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
88
85
83
75
75
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
84
80
76
78
82
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
88.5
84
81
77
75
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
84
80
76
78
82
B.A (Hons) English
92.5
86
83.5
80
80
84
B.A (Hons) Journalism
95
90.5
87
80
85
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
87
87
78
80
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
77
73
68
64
65
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
89
85
82
78
78
78
B.Com (Hons)
94.25
88
84
78
78
78
B.A Programme
88
82
81
77
77
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86
82
79
70
70
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86
82
77
72
75
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86
82
77
72
75
78
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
83
79
75
73
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
81
77
73
68
64
65
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94
89
85
77
82
82
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
84
80
75
75
75
B.A Programme
85
80
79
75
74
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90.5
86
85
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
85.5
83
77
75
83
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
87
82
80
73
73
73
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
81
76
65
65
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
81
73
68
68
68
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
87.5
Closed
75
70
70
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
81
76
68
68
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
93
85
82
72
77
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89.5
85
83
70
72
70
B.A (Hons) English
90
85
Closed
73
70
81
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
82
76
70
70
70
B.A Programme
83
77
78
70
70
70
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
82
77
75
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
76.5
Closed
64
60
60
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
74.5
69
67.5
77.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
85.66
81
70
62
62
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
80
73
62
62
76
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
74
62
64
76
B.A (Hons) English
89
84
Closed
70
65
80
B.A (Hons) Journalism
92.5
82
80
70
73
82.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
75
Closed
59
60
68
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.Com (Hons)
92
79
72
62
62
82
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
77
72
70
65
68
67
B.A Programme
82.5
76.25
77.25
65
65
72.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
80.67
72.67
58
60
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
78
Closed
62
62
76
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
82.5
Closed
66
65
77.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
69
60
60
75
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
82.5
Closed
69.5
62
78.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.25
73
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
91
79
77
67
67
Closed
B.A Programme
82
75.75
77
60
60
72
B.Com (Hons)
91
76
68
55
55
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78.5
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
Closed
68
67
62
65
67
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
72
55
55
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
68
57
55
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
57
76
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
77.5
B.A (Hons) English
88.25
82
Closed
Closed
58
78.5
B.A (Hons) Journalism
90
Closed
76
65
65
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
75.25
76.5
58
55
72
B.Com (Hons)
90.75
Closed
Closed
50
53
80.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
Closed
67
64
58
60
67
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
70
52
48
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
54
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
54
75
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
54
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
Closed
Closed
42
48
80.5
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
Closed
Closed
63.5
52
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
77.5
73
60
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
72
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
50
78.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
68
50
47
76
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
52
77.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
52
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
52
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
90.25
Closed
Closed
40
45
80.25
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
46
72
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79.25
Closed
Closed
48
78.5
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
72.25
59.5
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Maharaja Agrasen College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81
Closed
Closed
53
78.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
78
74
62
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
53
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
50
80.75
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
Closed
Closed
63
55
55
67
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

