mahahsscboard.in, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2026 (Out): How to download marksheet at hscresult.mkcl.org?

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2026 Link at hscresult.mkcl.org: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 examination on May 2. Link to be active soon. Apart from the official websites — hscresult.mkcl.org and mahahsscboard.in — the MSBSHSE Class 12 result can be accessed directly at IE Education.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Check Here

The Maharashtra HSC result has recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79%.

A total of 15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. Of them, 7,99,773 students were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).