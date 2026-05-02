mahahsscboard.in, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2026 (Out): How to download marksheet at hscresult.mkcl.org?

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Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2026 Link at hscresult.mkcl.org: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 examination on May 2. Link to be active soon. Apart from the official websites — hscresult.mkcl.org and mahahsscboard.in — the MSBSHSE Class 12 result can be accessed directly at IE Education.
Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Check Here
The Maharashtra HSC result has recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79%.
A total of 15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. Of them, 7,99,773 students were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).
When can I download HSC Results Maharashtra?
Students from 10,664 junior colleges took part in the examination at 3,387 examination centres. 95 per cent of the examination centres had CCTVs installed, according to the state board.
To download the result of the Maharashtra class 12 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:
Step 1- Go to the official website of mahahsscboard.in, IE Education
Step 2- On the homepage, click on Maharashtra Board Result Link.
Step 3- Choose class.
Step 4- Enter roll number, name and other required details
Step 5- HSC 2026 will be shown on the screen.
Step 6- Download the result.
Necessary details to check at the marksheet:
Candidates are required to check the following details in their results as this will be necessary for their college admission purposes.
i) Details of the candidates
ii) Marks obtained.
iii) Total marks obtained in all subjects.
iv) Qualifying Status of the result.
Students are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the results for their future reference. Once the results are out, candidates can access them through Digilocker also.
Students are required to obtain at least 35 per cent in each subject combining of the theory and practical marks to pass the examination.
In 2025 and 2024 MBSHSE class 12 results are declared on May 5 and May 21, respectively. The board declared their class 12 results on May 25 in 2023. In 2022, the results were published on June 8.