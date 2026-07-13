Two weeks after TET paper leak, Maharashtra yet to announce fresh exam date

Maharashtra TET has two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and both were scheduled to happen on the same day but in separate time slots. (Image: AI generated)

More than two weeks after the Maharashtra Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 was postponed following an alleged paper leak, the state is yet to announce a fresh date for the examination, leaving lakhs of teachers in limbo.

The delay has particularly affected in-service teachers, who have until August 2028 to clear the mandatory eligibility test under a Supreme Court ruling. Those who fail to qualify within the deadline could eventually face compulsory retirement.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) cancelled the June 28 examination a day before it was to be held. Since then, it has not issued any official communication on when the test will be conducted. The only update on its website is a notice asking candidates not to believe rumours about the revised schedule and stating that the new date will be announced officially.