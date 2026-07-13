Two weeks after TET paper leak, Maharashtra yet to announce fresh exam date

The only update on its website is a notice asking candidates not to believe rumours about the revised schedule and stating that the new date will be announced officially.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 09:48 AM IST
Maharashtra TET 2026 postponed after alleged paper leak in BhiwandiMaharashtra TET has two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and both were scheduled to happen on the same day but in separate time slots. (Image: AI generated)
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More than two weeks after the Maharashtra Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 was postponed following an alleged paper leak, the state is yet to announce a fresh date for the examination, leaving lakhs of teachers in limbo.

The delay has particularly affected in-service teachers, who have until August 2028 to clear the mandatory eligibility test under a Supreme Court ruling. Those who fail to qualify within the deadline could eventually face compulsory retirement.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) cancelled the June 28 examination a day before it was to be held. Since then, it has not issued any official communication on when the test will be conducted. The only update on its website is a notice asking candidates not to believe rumours about the revised schedule and stating that the new date will be announced officially.

More than six lakh candidates had registered for the June examination, many of them serving teachers. For them, it was expected to be the first of the two TET examinations usually conducted in a year.

“Maharashtra started holding two TETs every year so candidates would get more chances to qualify before the Supreme Court deadline. If the first examination itself is delayed, there is uncertainty over the second one as well. Half the year is already over,” said a teacher from a Mumbai school.

A senior MSCE official said the fresh schedule would be announced after the state government takes a decision. The government has constituted a committee to recommend measures to strengthen the security of examinations, particularly the TET.

That has left candidates wondering whether the postponed examination will be held under the existing pattern or only after the committee submits its recommendations and changes are introduced.

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Teachers said many had spent months preparing for the examination while balancing school work, census duties, Booth Level Officer assignments and other government responsibilities.

“If the examination pattern is changed now, it will be unfair to those who prepared for the existing format. And if the next TET is held under a revised pattern, there should be enough time between the two examinations for candidates to prepare,” another teacher said.

The delay has also revived demands for a separate TET for in-service teachers. Teachers’ organisations have argued that the current examination places too much emphasis on memorisation and does not adequately reflect classroom experience. They have submitted representations to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse seeking a separate eligibility test for serving teachers.

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

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