Maha SCERT to conduct survey among students of Class 2 to 8 to assess learning outcomes and efficacy of bridge course

The Maharashtra School Education department is keen to know the learning outcomes in students during the Covid-19 pandemic and will soon conduct a state-wide survey for the same. Recently, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) introduced a 45-day bridge course for students of Class 2 to Class 8, based on all important topics covered in the previous year. The crash course aims to ensure that there are no gaps in student’s knowledge, considering the Covid-19 lockdown and online studies.

Now, under a new initiative, the SCERT will conduct a research based on the bridge course to study the efficacy of the same through improvement in learning outcomes of students. However, the initiative will be limited to students of Marathi medium schools.

Under this research, a sample size of one per cent students from each standard (Class 2 to Class 8) will be assessed through pre and post surveys on learning outcomes of the previous year, before and after the bridge course. Students will be asked a set of 10 questions from each subject.

Dinkar Temkar, director of SCERT, said, “The bridge course is designed to help students revise important topics from the previous year. But how far is it effective and what are actual learning outcomes in students needs to be assessed and hence we are doing this research. An online form will be made available, the first 12 questions are generic and after that, depending on the standard of the student, 10 questions from relevant subjects will be asked. The same students will take the test before and after studying the bridge course.”

In the areas where Internet connection is poor, forms will be shared through a PDF file. There will also be a feedback form for teachers and principals to give their response on the bridge course. The feedback will be used to bring in necessary changes in the course and to improve its quality.