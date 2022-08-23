scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Maha govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents due to COVID-19

As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education cost, Maharashtra governmentThe state higher and technical education minister made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary. (Representative image. File)

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state higher and technical education minister made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.

Top Education News
Click here for more

“As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees of the entire course,” Patil said.

The minister further said that the decision will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the state government to pass similar decision every year.
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:05:10 pm
Next Story

BTS’ RM shows a different side to himself in new ‘Entirety’ photos, emotional ARMY calls him ‘so real and raw’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement