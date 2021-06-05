Maha CET for engineering and pharmacy courses by July end or Aug first week: Higher education minister

He said no fees will be charged from the students since they have already paid exam fees for Class 12. (Representational)

As Class 12 exams have been cancelled by various boards, it is likely that a Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses like bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce and bachelor of science, informed state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant while addressing a press conference in Pune on Saturday at the College of Engineering, Pune.

As far as technical courses such as engineering, pharmacy and architecture are concerned, the Maha CET will take place by the end of July or August first week, and the test will be conducted online, he said.

As far as non-professional courses are concerned, Samant said that admissions are based on the marks of Class 12 exams every year. Since board exams have been cancelled this year, a committee has been formed to decide on conducting a general CET for conducting admissions to these courses.

The vice-chancellors of different universities, officials of state CET cell and the Higher Education department are part of this committee. “We are still contemplating various options on whether we can conduct a single state-level CET or whether it will be done at the division level or separate CETs by every university and autonomous colleges. We will also seek views of parents, students, professors and all stakeholders before taking a decision,” said Samant.

He said no fees will be charged from the students since they have already paid exam fees for Class 12. As far as the current academic year is concerned, Samant said all professional courses this year will continue to be online as offline lectures or practicals are not feasible right now, as a precautionary measure against a possible third wave of coronavirus infections.

On whether concession will be granted in fees, as demanded by college students, Samant said the Fee Regulation Authority will decide on the same.