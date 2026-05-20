MAH-MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra opens objection window for PCM first attempt

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced a three-day window for candidates who appeared in the MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group) first attempt to raise objections or grievances against examination questions. The objection submission period runs from May 20 to May 22, 2026, to challenge any questions they believe were incorrect, ambiguous, or improperly evaluated.
Candidates wishing to challenge examination questions must do so through their official candidate login portal–mahacet.org. To complete the process, students have to pay Rs 1,000 per objection, which must be paid online at the time of submission. As per the Cell, this measure is intended to deter frivolous or speculative challenges and ensure that only well-considered objections are filed.
In a move aimed at improving transparency, the State CET Cell has made a dedicated objection tracking feature available within the candidate login portal. Students can monitor the status of their submitted grievances in real time under this facility.
For MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group), 2.64 lakh candidates appeared in the first attempt, conducted from April 24, and 95,634 candidates appeared in the second attempt, conducted from May 10. The first attempt of MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group) saw 4.54 lakh students appearing for the exam, with the second attempt currently ongoing. For further information and official updates, candidates can visit the State CET Cell’s official website at mahacet.org.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell plans to conduct the first attempt of the exam between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027, aligning it with national tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), said its Commissioner Dileep Sardesai.
CET provided candidates with the option of two attempts for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), and Master of Business Administration/Master of Management Studies (MBA/MMS) groups in academic year 2026-27 for the first time. In its first year, the first attempt was scheduled for April 2026, and the second for May 2026.