MAH-MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra opens objection window for PCM first attempt

Candidates wishing to challenge examination questions must do so through their official candidate login portal--mahacet.org. (Representative Image/AI generated)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced a three-day window for candidates who appeared in the MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group) first attempt to raise objections or grievances against examination questions. The objection submission period runs from May 20 to May 22, 2026, to challenge any questions they believe were incorrect, ambiguous, or improperly evaluated.

Candidates wishing to challenge examination questions must do so through their official candidate login portal–mahacet.org. To complete the process, students have to pay Rs 1,000 per objection, which must be paid online at the time of submission. As per the Cell, this measure is intended to deter frivolous or speculative challenges and ensure that only well-considered objections are filed.