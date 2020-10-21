MAH MHMCT, MArch, MCA CET admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

The hall ticket is available to download at the website- cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MHMCT, MArch, MCA CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2020) for MArch, MHMCT, MCA entrance exams. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The hall ticket will be available to download online till October 28.

The Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 28. The exams have been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

MAH MArch, MHMCT MCA CET 2020 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login credentials – registration number, password and captcha

Step 3: Admit card will be displayed

Step 4: Check and take a print out.

The CET will be held amid social distancing norms and directions regarding the same will be mentioned in the hall ticket. Those who clear CET will be eligible for admission to the respective course. The admission will be granted after counselling sessions. Candidates can opt for courses and college of choice during counseling. Seats will be allotted based on choice and merit.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hall ticket and valid photo id card to the exam hall with them. In case of the name change, candidates will have to carry the required documents along with them for verification.

