Maharashtra MCA CET postponed yet again

MAH MCA CET postponed yet again (Representational image) MAH MCA CET postponed yet again (Representational image)

The Government of Maharashtra has further postponed the state common entrance test for admission to MCA courses. The MAH-MCA CET was scheduled to be held on April 30. The exam has been postponed till further orders. The new date of the entrance test will be announced after the lockdown is lifted.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 28. The MAH MCA CET admit cards were also released, however, the exam was postponed. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in India and the lockdown is expected to be strict there. Further, educational institutes are not expected to open anytime soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to extend the lockdown till May 3 as the number of people infected in India keeps on increasing. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, over 11,000 people in India have been infected by the virus and 377 have been killed by it. Globally, nearly two million people have been infected by the coronavirus.

The MAH MCA CET is an online exam with multiple-choice questions. Each question is for two marks and for every wrong attempt 0.5 marks will be deducted. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve 100 questions in four sections — mathematics and statistics, logical/abstract reasoning, English comprehension, and computer concepts. Logical reasoning and mathematics will have 30 questions each while English and computer concepts for 20 questions each.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd