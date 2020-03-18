Maharashtra MCA CET postponed

The exam will now be held on March 30 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image) The exam will now be held on March 30 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) to be held on April 30, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 28 earlier and the MAH MCA CET admit cards for the same were also released.

The reason behind the postponement is yet to be out. Prima facia it seems the exam date is deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra so far has has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases, of them 18 infected cases have travel history to Dubai, or history of close contact (within three feet) with them. One can also expect fresh admit cards to be released for the test. The official notice regarding the same is awaited.

The online CET comprises of four sections, namely, mathematics and statistics, logical/abstract reasoning, English comprehension and computer concepts of 200 marks, with composite time of 90 minutes’ duration.

The test will have objective type multiple choice questions. Each correct answer will get students two marks while for wrong answer 0.5 marks will be deducted. Logical reasoning and mathematics will have 30 questions each while English and computer concepts for 20 questions each.

Those who clear the test will be eligible to take admission to first year or directly in second year of the three year full-time postgraduate degree courses in Master of Computer Applications (MCA). Over 30 thousand students are expected to appear for the exam. Last year, Anubhav Kandiyal and Harman Singh topped the exam with 99.99 percentile.

