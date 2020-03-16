MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 released, how to download

MCA CET will be conducted on March 28. Representational image/ file MCA CET will be conducted on March 28. Representational image/ file

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET 2020) for MCA admission. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET examination will be conducted on March 28, 2020, and the candidates can download the admit card till that date.

MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login credentials – registration number, password and captcha

Step 3: Admit card will be displayed

Step 4: Check and take a print out.

In the examination hall, the aspirants need to carry their hall ticket along with the original of valid photo identity (bearing reasonably the same name as it appears on the hall ticket) such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence / voter’s card/ bank passbook with photograph/ photo identity proof issued by a gazzetted officer on official letterhead along with photograph / photo identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead. Do remember to carry a photograph / valid recent identity card issued by a recognised college/ university/ Aadhaar/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ employee ID/ Bar Council identity card with photograph.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd