Monday, Feb 27, 2023
MAH-MCA CET 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply

MAH- MCA CET 2023: Online registration window is open for candidates till March 9 at the official website- mcacet2023.mahacet.org

The written examination is scheduled to be held on March 25 and 26.
MAH- MCA CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today started the online registration process for the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 2023 entrance test. Candidates can register at the official websites- mcacet2023.mahacet.org till March 9.

Read |MHT-CET 2023: CET launches official website, MAH-LLB exam date revised

The written examination is scheduled to be held on March 25 and 26 and will consist of 100 multiple choice questions. Online CET will comprise of four sections- mathematics and statistics, logical/abstract reasoning, english comprehension and verbal ability, and computer concepts.

MAH- MCA CET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- mcacet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link given on the home page

Step 3: Register by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Login and complete the application form by submitting the important documents

Step 5: Pay the required examination fee.

Step 6: Download the payment receipt and online form for future references.

According to the official notice, the duration of test is ninety minutes and there is no negative marking scheme. Candidates will be awarded 2 marks for each correct answer and the examination is of 200 marks in total.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:46 IST
Mumbai’s poor air quality worrying: Godrej Industries MD Nadir B Godrej

