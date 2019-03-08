MAH MCA CET 2019 exam: Admit card released, check direct link

MAH MCA CET 2019 exam: Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for MCA admission. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Advertising

The CET examination will be conducted on March 23, and the candidates can download the admit card till that date.

MAH MCA CET 2019 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login credentials – registration number, password and captcha

Step 3: The admit care will be displayed

Step 4: Check and take a print out.

In the examination hall, the aspirants need to carry their hall ticket along with the original of valid photo identity (bearing reasonably the same name as it appears on the Hall Ticket) such as —

Advertising

PAN card/ passport/ driving licence / voter’s card/ bank passbook with photograph/ photo identity proof issued by a gazzetted officer on official letterhead along with photograph / photo identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent identity card issued by a recognised college/ university/ Aadhaar/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ employee ID/ Bar Council identity card with photograph.