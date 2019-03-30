MAH MBA CET results to be announced tomorrow

The Directorate of Technical Education is expected to declare results of the MAH MBA CET (Common Entrance Test) on March 31. The entrance examination which is the test to apply for the two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across Maharashtra. The CET was conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019.

The results can be accessed on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam was also conducted in the online mode over multiple sessions.

The duration of the MAH CET was two-and-a-half hours. The medium of the test was English. The test consisted of 150 questions in the multiple choice format.

MAH MBA CET 2019 result: How to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Click on the MAH MBA CET tab on the homepage

Step 3: The link for the result will be provided on the right side of the page

Step 4: After clicking on the link, the candidate has to enter their login details

Step 5: Once login details are entered, the result will appear on the screen

Step 6: The candidate can download the result after he/she ensures that they cross-check the information provided on the result page.

Post the declaration of results, students have to undergo the procedure of counselling. The candidates who qualify the entrance test need to register for the counselling process and then only after they qualify the merit list, will they be able to register for the counselling process.

The MAH CET 2019: Scores will be accepted in the following colleges

All Maharashtra Government Management Education Institutes

University Departments of Management Education

University-managed Education Institutes

All Un-aided Management Education Institutes covered as per Act

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400. Candidates who wish to seek admission to the various B-Schools in Maharashtra must qualify the examination.