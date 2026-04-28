MAH MBA CET 2026: Second attempt schedule out

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, has announced the date for the second attempt of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 examination. As per the public notice issued on April 26, 2026, the second attempt will be conducted on May 9, 2026. The notice, published on the CET Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, is directed at candidates who appeared in the first attempt held between April 6 and April 8, 2026, and wish to improve their scores, as well as those who missed the original window.
The second attempt provides candidates another opportunity to qualify for admission to state universities. The MAH MBA CET 2026 is a gateway for admission to MBA and MMS programmes at over 300 management institutes across Maharashtra. For more information on the MHT CET admit cards, exam pattern and more, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
In a move that preceded this exam date announcement, the CET Cell had opened a special one-day registration window on April 24, 2026, allowing candidates who missed the original deadline to enrol for the second attempt. The registration was available with a late fee of Rs 500.
According to the notice, candidates who were already registered for both attempts were not required to re-register. The registration required candidates to furnish DigiLocker access for Aadhaar and APAAR ID verification as part of the online process.
The MAH MBA CET 2026 examination will follow the same format as the first attempt — a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 150 minutes (2.5 hours). The marking scheme awards one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. The syllabus spans four core areas:
-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension — Grammar, sentence completion, reading comprehension, and vocabulary
-Quantitative Aptitude — Algebra, geometry, statistics, probability, and arithmetic
-Logical Reasoning — Blood relations, coding-decoding, series, analogies, and pattern matching
-Abstract Reasoning — Pattern recognition and visual logic
Soon, the Cell will release the admit card at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.