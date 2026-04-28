MAH MBA CET 2026: Second attempt schedule out

The second attempt provides candidates another opportunity to qualify for admission to state universities. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, has announced the date for the second attempt of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 examination. As per the public notice issued on April 26, 2026, the second attempt will be conducted on May 9, 2026. The notice, published on the CET Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org, is directed at candidates who appeared in the first attempt held between April 6 and April 8, 2026, and wish to improve their scores, as well as those who missed the original window.

The second attempt provides candidates another opportunity to qualify for admission to state universities. The MAH MBA CET 2026 is a gateway for admission to MBA and MMS programmes at over 300 management institutes across Maharashtra. For more information on the MHT CET admit cards, exam pattern and more, students can visit the IE Education Portal.