MAH MBA CET 2021 result: How to check

State CET Cell, Maharashtra is likely to announce MAH MBA CAT 2021 result today. The result has been declared online at cetcell.mahacet.org and mba2021.mahacet.org. To download the MBA CET scorecard, candidates need a registration number and date of birth. State CET Cell has also released a separate merit list for the exam.

Once released, the candidates who have qualified the exam can apply for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2021. The dates for CAP will be announced soon. It is also conducted by State CET Cell, Maharashtra, in the online mode. There will be multiple rounds in the counselling. This year, 15 per cent seats in top MBA colleges of Maharashtra have been reserved for the all India category candidates.

To participate in CAP, MBA CET 2021 aspirants first need to register. Next, the candidates will be allowed to select the choices for the course and colleges. State CET Cell will release the provisional list of the selected candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to select the seat and complete the formalities of CAP. Candidates not satisfied with the allotment can also opt to participate in the next round or opt out.

The top B-schools in Maharashtra that take admission with MAH CET 2021 score are as following:

— Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai

— Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai

— Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune

— K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (SIMSR), Mumbai

— Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai

— Xavier Institute of Management & Research (XIMR), Mumbai

— Symbiosis International University, Pune

— NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

— Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development, Tathawade

— Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Navi Mumbai

— Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

— Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Pune

MAH MBA CET 2021 is a state-level management entrance examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra. Every year nearly 40,000 students appear for this exam. It is an online mode computer-based test conducted all over Maharashtra and in 11 cities outside Maharashtra. Candidates are given 200 questions and the time allotted is 150 minutes.