MAH MBA CET 2019: Difficulty level moderate, students find logical and critical reasoning time-consuming

The Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 exam was conducted on March 9 (Saturday) in two slots, the first slot began at 10 am. Candidates had to answer 200 questions in 150 minutes (2.5 hours). Based on students’ reaction, logical and critical reasoning was the most time-consuming section. It was moderate to slightly difficult and took 70 minutes to attempt a maximum of 45 questions. Most of the set was from Data Arrangements; as many as 47 questions on Arrangement were asked in eight different sets.

The maximum number of questions were asked from the analytical puzzles section. Questions were asked on Linear Arrangement, Circular Arrangement, Distribution, Matrix arrangement and Vertical Arrangement. The two sets on the linear arrangement and blood relation were comparatively easier.

Thus, 25 out of the 47 questions were doable. However, attempting all 47 questions could have consumed a lot of time. Instead of that, one could have attempted analytical reasoning first and then utilized the remaining time for tackling analytical puzzles.

Students reported that most of the questions in Quantitative Ability were from the Arithmetic section. However, the data was not straightforward. the overall time taken per question in this section would have been slightly more. One should have attempted the DI and quantitative comparison questions before attempting the Quantitative Ability questions.

In Data interpretation, there were four sets covering all varieties including table, pie chart, line graph and case lets. All the sets were different in nature with two sets being very thoughtfully designed and the other two sets being regular sets where an understanding of data and calculations was required.

Knowing the basic concepts of Percentage, profit and loss would have been helpful in solving all four sets. Considering the difficulty level and amount of time required, one should have attempted DI questions before Quantitative Ability questions.

Based on the student feedback on the overall, the paper can be classified as moderately difficult. From what the students have reported, the correct selection of questions is the key to a good score. Since there wasn’t any element of surprise in the type of questions, a judicious distribution of time and choice would have ensured a comfortable number of attempts with good accuracy.

A good student should have attempted around 118-123 questions. However, students aiming for the top colleges should have attempted around 125-130 questions.

Further, the difficulty level for slot 1 and slot 2 seemed to be different. So, we are expecting that there might be normalisation of scores in CET this year. It has been mentioned in the hall ticket as well that the scores will be adjusted to get a normalised score.

Inputs from Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)