Toggle Menu
MAH LLB CET result 2019 declared, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/mah-llb-cet-result-2019-declared-info-mahacet-org-5785243/

MAH LLB CET result 2019 declared, how to check

MAH LLB CET result 2019: The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website info.mahacet.org

mah cet 2019, mah law cet 2019 results, mah cet results 2019 declared, mah llb cet 2019 results declared, mah law cet 2019 exam, mah cet 2019 results, mah cet 2019 exam
MAH LLB CET result 2019: The results are available on the website info.mahacet.org 

MAH LLB CET result 2019: The results of MAH-LLB (3 years) CET 2019 examination have been declared. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website info.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB CET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- info.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The expected cut-off for students of Maharashtra would be around 95-100 for GLC and ILS and for outside Maharashtra Students (OMS), it could be close to 105-108 for GLC and ILS.

The paper had a total of 150 questions spread across five sections- English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After HC order, St Stephen’s College extends last date for registration
2 How to make a portfolio? Combining best pieces of work is not the right way to go about it
3 5 girls clear JEE Advanced from NTPC’s Super 30