MAH LLB CET result 2019 declared, how to check

MAH LLB CET result 2019: The results of MAH-LLB (3 years) CET 2019 examination have been declared. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website info.mahacet.org.
MAH LLB CET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- info.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The expected cut-off for students of Maharashtra would be around 95-100 for GLC and ILS and for outside Maharashtra Students (OMS), it could be close to 105-108 for GLC and ILS.
The paper had a total of 150 questions spread across five sections- English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.