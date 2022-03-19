MAH LLB CET 2022 registration begins: Check how to apply, eligibility

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registration process for the Common Entrance Test — MHT CET 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official MHT CET 2022 website — cetcell.mahacet.org — to register.

Candidates have time till April 7, 2022, for online registration and confirmation of the application form for the MAH-LLB CET 2022 for admission to the five-year integrated course. Admit cards will be issued to successfully registered candidates on April 30, and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 17 and 18, according to the date mentioned on the candidates’ admit card.

The date for this year’s MHT CET result has not been declared yet.

MAH LLB CET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online’ link. Click on ‘new registration’.

Step 3: Enter all the required personal information to generate a provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent on the mobile number given by the candidate.

Step 4: Check all details properly and click on ‘validate all details’.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and photo ID proof.

Step 6: Then, click on ‘Final submit only’, and pay the application fee.

Step 7: After paying the fee, click on ‘submit’.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the final submit button. Candidates should modify the details filled in if required before finally submitting.

To be eligible for this exam, the candidate should be an Indian citizen and should have an SSC and HSC pass certificate or first-degree certificate. However, the applicants who have obtained 10+2 through Open University system directly without having any basic qualification are not eligible. The candidates who are appearing/ have appeared for the qualifying examination (regular examination of that Academic Year) are also eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Candidates from the open and EWS category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 800 and all other categories will have to pay Rs 600 as the exam fee.