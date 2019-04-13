MAH CET MCA 2019 result declared, Anubhav Kandiyal tops exam: Check how to download score

MAH CET MCA 2019 result: The Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has declared the result for the state common entrance test (SET) conducted to enrol students in the MCA programme. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-level colleges.

Those who appeared for the exam conducted on March 23, 2019 can check their result at the official website, mahacet.org. The top rank is shared by Anubhav Kandiyal and Harman Singh with 99.99 percentile. Kandiyal, however, scored higher raw marks of 157 out of 200 marks.

MAH CET MCA 2019 result declared: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahace.org

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on the scrolling link ‘MAH-MCA-CET 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, find your roll number

A total of 13,458 candidates had appeared for the exam. The result was announced to be declared on March 15, 2019 and was later announced on March 13, 2019. The Online CET comprises of four sections, namely, mathematics and statistics, logical/abstract reasoning, English comprehension and computer concepts of 200 marks, with composite time of 90 minutes’ duration.