MAH CET MBA/MMS result tomorrow

MBA MCET result: The result for Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to postgraduate degree courses in business administration including MBA or MMS will be declared on May 23 at 11 am, the Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant informed. The result will be available at the official website, mahacet.org andcetcell.mahacet.org. The entrance exam was held on March 14 and 15.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counseling rounds. Those who make it through the merit list will have to register for the counseling process. Based on their score and institute of choice, candidates can get admission in the state-based B-schools, colleges and universities.

MBA MCET result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Fill credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Most of the counselling processes and document verification processes are being held online for other states and institutes. Till now, there is no clarity on the same for MCET, however, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected to be held entirely online. It is a computer-based test. Candidates have to answer 150 questions in two and a half hours.

Since the exam was carried out in multiple sessions, scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different tests used across sessions, as per the official notice. Over 400 institutes accept the MCET score for admission, as per UGC, the new session will start by September.

