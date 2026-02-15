MAH CET 2026: Registration extends for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd

As per the revised schedule, the MAH BEd-MEd integrated course exam will be conducted on April 9, while the 3-year LLB entrance test is scheduled for April 1–2. (File Photo)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, has extended the registration deadline for MAH CET 2026 for several programmes, including LLB, BEd-MEd integrated courses, and BPEd. Eligible candidates can complete their registration on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, until February 28, 2026.

As per the revised schedule, the MAH BEd-MEd integrated course exam will be conducted on April 9, while the 3-year LLB entrance test is scheduled for April 1–2. The CET BPEd exam will take place on April 4. For registration, candidates belonging to the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,300, whereas those from reserved categories are required to pay Rs 1,000.