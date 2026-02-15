MAH CET 2026: Registration extends for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, has extended the registration deadline for MAH CET 2026 for several programmes, including LLB, BEd-MEd integrated courses, and BPEd. Eligible candidates can complete their registration on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, until February 28, 2026.
As per the revised schedule, the MAH BEd-MEd integrated course exam will be conducted on April 9, while the 3-year LLB entrance test is scheduled for April 1–2. The CET BPEd exam will take place on April 4. For registration, candidates belonging to the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,300, whereas those from reserved categories are required to pay Rs 1,000.
For the MAH CET 2026 registration, the State CET Cell has made it mandatory for candidates to provide their APAAR ID during the application process. In addition, applicants must ensure that their personal details are correctly updated before registering.
This includes verifying their Aadhaar information, along with their name, date of birth (as per the Class 10 certificate), recent photograph, father’s name, address, and mobile number.
Meanwhile, the Cell, Maharashtra, on January 10, has started the online application process for MAH–MHT CET 2026, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses for the academic year 2026–27. The MAH MHT CET registration window will remain open till February 12, 2026. The official website of MAH MHT CET is cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across Maharashtra. The MHT CET will be conducted in two attempts. The first attempt for the physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) groups is scheduled between April 11 and April 26, 2026, while the second attempt will be held from May 10 to May 17, 2026.
Applicants can complete the registration and confirm their application forms by visiting the official website mahacet.org. The detailed information brochure, including eligibility criteria, exam pattern and further instructions, is also available on the website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates related to admit cards and examination schedules.
