MAH CET 2026 provisional answer key out: Challenge window opened till May 15

MAH CET provisional answer key out 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, has declared the provisional answer key for their MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB) group for the first attempt. Candidates can check their answer key by logging in to the official site of cetcell.mahacet.org. The entrance test body also opens the challenge window for the students.
The students can challenge the answer key if they think that the answer which is published by the body is wrong. For this, students have to pay a certain amount of fees. The board’s provisional answer is published a few days after the exam is conducted. The exam for the first attempt was conducted between April 21 and April 26. The challenge window is now open on their website from May 13 to May 15, 2026.
To challenge the answer key, students have to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to the website of cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2- Log in to the portal using your mail ID and password.
Step 3- Search for “Objection Tracking”.
Step 4- Go to “Grievances/Objection Tracking’.
Step 5- Select the questions that you want to challenge.
Step 6- Select the answer that you think is correct.
Step 7- Give proof to support your answer.
Step 8- Pay the fees of Rs 1000.
Step 9- Click on submit, download, and save the confirmation receipt.
The MAH CET PCB exam is for students who want to take admission in Pharmacy and Agricultural courses. For candidates who have missed the 1st attempt or are looking for one more chance to improve their score, they will get the opportunity to appear for the 2nd attempt of the exam conducted by MAH CET.
The PCB exam was conducted in the Computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam took place for 3 hours. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. There are questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. All the questions are from the syllabus of classes 11 and 12. The exam was conducted for 200 marks by the council.
To get detailed information about the 2nd attempt and other students can visit the official website of the council.