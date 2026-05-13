MAH CET 2026 provisional answer key out: Challenge window opened till May 15

MAH CET provisional answer key out 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, has declared the provisional answer key for their MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB) group for the first attempt. Candidates can check their answer key by logging in to the official site of cetcell.mahacet.org. The entrance test body also opens the challenge window for the students.

The students can challenge the answer key if they think that the answer which is published by the body is wrong. For this, students have to pay a certain amount of fees. The board’s provisional answer is published a few days after the exam is conducted. The exam for the first attempt was conducted between April 21 and April 26. The challenge window is now open on their website from May 13 to May 15, 2026.