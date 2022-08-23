MAH CET 2022: Re-exam announced for PCM, PCB candidates; check how to apply

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that the students who faced technical errors during their PCM and PCB exam this year will be given another chance another chance to appear for the exam. Candidates will have to re-apply at the official website — mahacet.org.

“All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shut downs and log outs and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CET CELL,” the official notification read.

MAH CET 2022: How to re-apply for PCM, PCB exam

Step 1: Visit the official website — mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the given link for re-applying of the MHT-CET exam.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number, date of birth and captcha code to login.

Step 4: Fill all the necessary details and pay the application fee, if required.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download and save the same for future reference.

In addition to this, those candidates could not appear examination in Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts due to heavy rain on August 10, 11, 12 and 20 can also re-apply for the exam free of charge. These candidates have time till today to register for the re-exam.

Advertisement

Candidates will be informed about their revised exam dates through e-mail and SMS. They will have to visit the official website and click on the respective course web portal to download their revised hall tickets.

“Please note that in case you are willing to opt for the second opportunity (Re-Examination), then your first attempt will be nullified and not be considered for scoring,” the official notification states.