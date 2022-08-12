MAH CET 2022: MBA/MMS admit card to be released tomorrow; check how to download, result date

Updated: August 12, 2022 2:08:33 pm
MAH CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the admit card for MBA/MMS exam tomorrow, i.e. August 13. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to the official schedule, the hall tickets will be issued on August 13 and the exam is scheduled to take place from August 23 (Tuesday) till August 25 (Sunday).
MAH CET 2022 MBA/MMS admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the home page, spot the menu which has links to all admit cards of CET exams.
Step 3: Click on the admit card link for MBA
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number and date of birth to sign in.
Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.
According to the CET Cell sources, the result for MAH CET 2022 MBA exam will be declared 15 days after the exam concludes. “We have back to back exams right now, so we cannot specify an exact date, but as a tentative date the result should be announced 10 to 15 days after the exam concludes,” a senior official from the CET cell told indianexpress.com.
There is also no fixed dress code for the MAH CET 2022 exam, the source added. However, candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without showing the hall ticket and a government ID proof.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
MAH CET 2022: MBA/MMS admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check how to download, result date, dress code, other guidelines
Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool Congress
Delhi Police recover over 2,000 live cartridges ahead of Independence Day
After Valmiki Samaj calls off bandh in Punjab, Jalandhar-based body forcibly shuts shops
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Sara Ali Khan’s modern family: What the actor said about her bond with dad Saif, mom Amrita and Kareena Kapoor
SC directs States to inform it about constitution of Haj committees
Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here
Sidharth Malhotra promises a ‘date’ to Kiara Advani as Shershaah turns one. See here
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Apple to make same amount of iPhones as last year despite market slowdown
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faces protest in Jalandhar