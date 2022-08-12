scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

MAH CET 2022: MBA/MMS admit card to be released tomorrow; check how to download, result date

MAH CET 2022: Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the CET Cell sources, the result for MAH CET 2022 MBA exam will be declared 15 days after the exam concludes.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 2:08:33 pm
MAH CET 2022: The MBA exam is scheduled to take place from August 23 (Tuesday) till August 25 (Sunday).

MAH CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the admit card for MBA/MMS exam tomorrow, i.e. August 13. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, the hall tickets will be issued on August 13 and the exam is scheduled to take place from August 23 (Tuesday) till August 25 (Sunday).

MAH CET 2022 MBA/MMS admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, spot the menu which has links to all admit cards of CET exams.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link for MBA

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number and date of birth to sign in.

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

According to the CET Cell sources, the result for MAH CET 2022 MBA exam will be declared 15 days after the exam concludes. “We have back to back exams right now, so we cannot specify an exact date, but as a tentative date the result should be announced 10 to 15 days after the exam concludes,” a senior official from the CET cell told indianexpress.com.

There is also no fixed dress code for the MAH CET 2022 exam, the source added. However, candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without showing the hall ticket and a government ID proof.

Premium
