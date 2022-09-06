scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

MAH CET 2022: BHMCT score card released; check how to download

MAH CET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the MAH-BHMCT exam can download their score cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2022

MAH CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the score card for the MAH-BHMCT. Candidates who appeared for the MAH-BHMCT exam can download their score cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result was announced in the late evening today, i.e. September 6, and candidates would need their application number to check their score cards at the official MHT CET website.

MAH-BHMCT score card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a menu available for downloading of score cards for CET 2022 exam.

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Score Card’ link for MAH-BHMCT

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number and date of birth to sign in.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that there are no spelling errors or factual mistakes in the score cards.

This year, the MAH-B.HMCT exam was scheduled to take place on August 21, which was be held for 90 minutes. There was no negative marking for any wrong answers or unattempted questions.

The authorities had also announced results for MAH-BPlanning, MAH-M.ARCH and MAH-MHMCT earlier. In addition to this, the exam for MHT-CET 2022 (PCM and PCB group) was also conducted a second time this year for a few students as the exam was cancelled on the original date at some centres due to technical issues like server failure and heavy rain.

