Thursday, August 11, 2022

MAH CET 2022: BHMCT admit card released; here’s how to download

MAH CET 2022: Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 4:12:17 pm
CET, MAH-B.HMCT, MAH-B.HMCT admit cardsMAH CET 2022: Candidates will also have to show a government approved photo identification proof. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

MAH CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the MAH-B.HMCT. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. This year, the MAH-B.HMCT exam is scheduled to take place on August 21, which will be held for 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answers or unattempted questions.

MAH-B.HMCT admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a menu available for downloading of admit cards for CET 2022 exam.

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Admit Card’ link for MAH-B.HMCT

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your application number and date of birth to sign in.

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember that to carry their admit cards with them to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without producing the hall tickets. Additionally, no soft copies of admit cards will be accepted. Candidates will also have to show a government approved photo identification proof, but photocopy of the ID will not be accepted.

