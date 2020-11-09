MAH BEd CET result 2020 expected today, here’s how to check

MAH B.Ed CET result available at mahacet.org. Representational image/ file

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT-CET) is expected to announce the results for MAH BEd CET, B.Ed ELCT today. According to the official website, the results for B.Ed CET and ELCT is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 9, however, the website also states that the result date can be changed without intimation.

The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- mahacet.org. Those who will clear the respective exams can take admission to special education colleges and English medium colleges of education.

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result page (to be activated yet)

Step 3: Enter your credentials and submit

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

MAH-BEd Course CET 2020 was held for admission to the first year of the two-year full-time professional degree course in education leading to BEd (regular /special) degree, for the academic year 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, the answer key of CET will be released on November 10, the candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 12, and the result for CET will be announced by November 28.

