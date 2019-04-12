Magadh University row: Nearly a lakh await degree results, varsity says matter in court

Close to 92,000 Magadh University (MU) students who took degree course exams 2016 onwards are yet to get their complete results. The aggrieved students have now started a social media campaign — #MULEA (Magadh University Late Examination Andolan) — and have also written a letter to Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to help resolve this issue. Their case is also pending in the Patna High Court.

In 2017, 60 colleges were blacklisted by the university for not fulfilling the criteria required for the affiliation process. Challenging the varsity’s order, some colleges move to Patna High Court. The court has stayed publication of results of various degree courses in September 2018, and also disbanded students of disaffiliated colleges from taking part in the examinations.

The High Court’s order directly affects 86,000 students who could not take part in part-III examinations scheduled to begin from October 1, 2019.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Satyaratan Singh, Dean, students’ welfare, MU said, “Close to 92,000 students have not got their degree results since 2016. Some students have got first-year results but haven’t get the results of second and third-year results.”

The Dean mentioned the delay in the results is affecting the career of the students. “Due to this, the examination of undergraduate and postgraduate courses have also not been conducted,” he said.

The varsity, however, tried to keep out of the controversy citing that the matter is in court. “The Patna High Court on September 28, 2018, stayed the results of varsity degree courses as the affiliation of most of the colleges under the varsity was over. The colleges had thus become disaffiliated,” said Controller of Examination Anand Kumar Singh.

“Out of the 119 colleges under the varsity, only 19 colleges at present have affiliation and the students of these colleges got their marksheets,” the Controller mentioned.

I heard from somewhere that our government is chaukidar bt still they are in deep slumber it’s been 20 days bt still no response nethier any action has been taken by them.#mulea @NitishKumar @SushilModi pic.twitter.com/AhCzpFb5YB — Priya (@priya47993473) April 4, 2019

Regarding the other 100 colleges where students did not get their marksheets, the official said, “The matter is in court, and once the court uplifts the stay order, the varsity will release the marksheets.”

“A lot of colleges under the varsity got affiliation for a year or two, and affiliation of most of the colleges were still pending. The court stayed the results of these colleges as they were disaffiliated, however, the students of affiliated colleges got their results and mark sheets,” the official mentioned.

The matter of affiliation is the subject of government, and the varsity did not hold the affiliation of any college, the controller mentioned.

A student of SMD College, Punpun, Vivek Roy said, “I enrolled in B.Sc Physics in 2016. Though I did not get the first-year result, the university admitted me in the second year. The results of second-year come on time, but again the college did not provide the third year marksheets of our batch citing the court order.”

@PMOIndia @NitishKumar @MHRD @PrakashJavdekar I request to you all plz take this serious because this system will destroy future of our country future(student). #mulea https://t.co/11TqPjkMoK — Jagruk voter (@azad786gzp) April 4, 2019

Another student from SDM College, Pushpa Yadav, said, “Though I got 50 per cent marks in the first and the second year, I am yet to get my Bachelor’s degree as the result of the third year has not been announced.”

The varsity recently postponed the exams for undergraduate courses — BA, BSc, BCom due to Lok Sabha elections 2019. The exams for the second-year students were to begin from March 18 which will now be conducted from June 8, 2019 onwards.